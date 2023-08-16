Foreign journalists visit border checkpoint in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, August 16. The visit of foreign journalists to Azerbaijan's Lachin has kicked off, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports from the scene.

Foreign journalists, including representatives of 8 Turkish media structures, got acquainted with the restoration and construction works carried out in Lachin, as well as observed the working process at the Lachin border checkpoint.

Representatives of foreign media were provided with extensive information about the activities of the border checkpoint.

The guests were told about the conditions created, with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), for the free movement of residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan