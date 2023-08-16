Natives of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to return to their homeland soon

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 16 August 2023
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. First resident of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli will go back to their homeland on August 18, State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Trend.

In total, 144 families will be resettled at the initial stage, who are still experiencing difficulties living in temporary accommodation in Baku, Sumgayit and on the territory of the Absheron district.

On August 5, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a draw between families who will be resettled in Fuzuli at the first stage. Some 144 families (509 people) took part in the draw.

Thus, some 51 families will be provided with two-room apartments, 76 families with three-room apartments and 17 families with four-room apartments.

