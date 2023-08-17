AZAL to open the sale of tickets to the capital of Moldova

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) opened the sale of tickets to the capital of Moldova - Chisinau.

Flights in this direction will be operated from September 15 twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays.

Thanks to the convenient flight schedule, passengers will be able to choose the best time for their trip.

Tickets for flights to Chisinau are available on the website of Azerbaijan Airlines - www.azal.az, via mobile application and at accredited airline agencies.

It should be noted that the capital of Moldova is known for its rich history, cultural heritage and beautiful architecture.