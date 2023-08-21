Solemn ceremony of awarding winners of World Chess Cup takes place in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the World Chess Cup was held in Baku, Trend reports.

First, the State Anthem of Azerbaijan and the official anthem of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) were played.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov congratulated the winners of the World Chess Cup.

Speaking about the organization of the tournament at a high level, he noted that Baku is in the center of attention of chess lovers all over the world.

"We will continue our cooperation with the International Chess Federation," Mammadov added.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich noted that a wonderful tournament was organized jointly with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, adding that the Azerbaijani hospitality captivated all the participants and guests of the World Chess Cup.

Touching upon Alexandra Goryachkina's victory at the World Chess Cup, the FIDE President noted that the chess player conquered everyone with her excellent game.

Then the awarding of the winners took place. The gold medal and the cup of the tournament were awarded to Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE), the silver medal was awarded to Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria), the bronze medal was awarded to Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine). It should be noted that the fourth place in the World Chess Cup was taken by Tan Zhongyi (China).

The medals were presented by Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup 2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is held at Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.