AccessBank supported young athletes (PHOTO)

An international tournament among schoolchildren was held in Mannheim, Germany, on August 18-19, organized by the European Straw Wrestling Federation.

The tournament saw participation from over 500 athletes from Germany, England, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, Scotland, and Belgium.

At the tournament, Azerbaijan was represented by the team of Elitar Gymnasium named after Ilyas Efendiyev with the support of AccessBank.

The team competed in the weight category up to 560 kg and was awarded a bronze medal by the organizing committee.

