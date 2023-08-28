Azerbaijan lists number of companies established in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijan has created 69 new enterprises and organizations and 1,238 new individual entrepreneurs in the first half of 2023 in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

Based on the report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, 623 new jobs were created in the first half of 2023 in the territories liberated from occupation.

The number of new enterprises and organizations in the territories liberated from occupation increased by 68 percent, individual entrepreneurship subjects by 11 percent, and new jobs by two times year-on-year.

During the reporting period, the largest number of enterprises (18) and individual entrepreneurship entities (472) were created in Aghdam, and the largest number of jobs were created in Lachin (328) and Shusha (177).

The table below shows the list of new enterprises and organizations, individual entrepreneurial entities, and jobs in the liberated districts for the first half of 2023.