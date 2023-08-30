Azerbaijan arrests Iranian citizen for transporting drugs by motorized paraglider (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. An Iranian citizen who transported drugs to Azerbaijan by motorized paraglider has been detained, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

As a result of another operation carried out by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, drug smuggling into the country was prevented.

During the inspections carried out in the village of Azerbaijan's Garadagly, Fuzuli district, an Iranian citizen, Farhadi Hossein (born in 1980), was detained on suspicion of drug smuggling. A total of 35 kg of dried marijuana, methamphetamine, and 360 methadone tablets were found and seized from him.

In addition, during the arrest, he confessed that he had imported drugs into the Fuzuli district together with a compatriot (he gave the name Nadir).

The detainee tried to transport drugs to Azerbaijan using a motorized paraglider (flying machine) specially designed for this purpose.

According to this fact, a criminal case was opened under articles 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of persons by prior agreement) and 234.4.1 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, and transportation of drugs and psychotropic substances by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, and a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against the detainee.

Operational and investigative measures in this case continue.