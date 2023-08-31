Discussed cooperation prospects in the field of civil aviation of Azerbaijan and China

Prospects of cooperation in the aviation sphere and the development of tourism were discussed at the meeting of the president of AZAL Jahangir Askerov with the ambassador of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min.

During the meeting was discussed the issue of the resumption of flights between the capitals of Azerbaijan and China. These steps indicate the desire of both sides to expand cooperation, which will contribute to the strengthening of business ties, cultural exchanges and the development of tourism between the two countries.

In addition, the parties discussed the prospects of opening direct flights between Baku and the capital of Sichuan province in China. Chengdu, with its rich architecture and historical monuments, is of great interest to tourists and travelers.

We remind you that earlier, during the working visit of the head of the Executive power of Baku, Eldar Azizov to the province of Sichuan at the invitation of the Administration of the People's Republic of China, the governor of Sichuan, Huang Qian, expressed the interest of the Chinese side in opening the Chengdu-Baku flight. According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties, friendly and partnership relations were established between Baku and the Province of Sichuan.

At the end of the meeting, President AZAL Jahangir Askerov and Ambassador Guo Min expressed confidence that such initiatives are aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries and creating new prospects for the development of tourism and business.