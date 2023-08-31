Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan shares footage on Aghdam-Khankendi road (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has shared footage from the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Trend reports.

"We are in Farrukh village. We see Khojaly, Aghdara, Khankendi," he said.

Today representatives of the diplomatic corps and military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived at the food cargo distribution point of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it's planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.