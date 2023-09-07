Possible dates for inaugural resettlement to Azerbaijan's Sus village announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The process of resettlement to the village of Azerbaijan's Zabukh was very successful, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Masim Mammadov said, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva met with families, and a very interesting meeting took place.

"I am sure that the project in Sus village will also be successful. I think that relocation will be possible by the beginning of next year. We will see thousands of locals in Lachin by the end of this year. We will also provide two or three resettlement processes per month in Zabukh until the end of the year," Mammadov said.