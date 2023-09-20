Shelling-injured digger driver in Azerbaijan's Aghdam by separatists, details incident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Excavator operator Mehman Hasanov, who was injured as a result of the shelling of Aghdam by Armenian separatist troops in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, told Trend about the incident.

According to Hasanov, at the time of the shelling, he was inside the excavator.

"We were carrying out restoration and construction work in Aghdam. Suddenly, we heard a loud noise from the explosion. When I got out of the excavator, a shell fell nearby, and I received shrapnel wounds to my arm and knee. The equipment was also damaged," he said.

The civilian was injured on September 19, when the territory was shelled by formations of the Armenian armed forces [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] using large-caliber weapons and mortars.