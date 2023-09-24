BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The memorial to the legendary American President Dwight Eisenhower in Washington was built in 2021 by Sergey Eilanbekov, who is from Baku, Trend reports.

The National Memorial, located just south of the National Mall, is set in a park-like plaza with large columns framing a grid tapestry depicting the Normandy landing site, as well as sculptures and bas-reliefs located in the park. Architect Frank Gehry designed the memorial, and Sergei Eilanbekov created bronze statues of Eisenhower in various settings. The memorial's tapestry artist was Thomas Osinski and the lettering artist was Nicholas Waite Benson.

On October 25, 1999, the United States Congress created the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission and directed it to create "...an appropriate permanent memorial to Dwight D. Eisenhower..." to perpetuate his memory and his contributions to the United States. Conditions." The preliminary design turned out to be controversial. After years of hearings and several changes to Gehry's design, final approvals for the project were given in 2017, when dignitaries held a groundbreaking ceremony for the four-acre site. The opening ceremony was originally scheduled for 8 May 2020, the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, but was moved to 17 September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.