New economic relationship formats must be developed in OTS - Azerbaijani chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. It is necessary to create a new format of economic relations in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium Business (SMB) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, said at the 2nd Agribusiness Forum of Turkic States, Trend reports.

According to him, the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development closely cooperates with agencies associated with the Organization of Turkic States and relevant institutions of observer countries of the structure. Over the past period, memoranda of understanding were signed with the structures of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Hungary, and joint business forums and meetings were held.

"In September last year, with the support of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, a joint organization of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Business, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan, the Shusha Turkic Business Forum was held on the restoration and development of the Karabakh region," Mammadov said.

He noted that a few days ago, a business and investment forum was held in Istanbul within the framework of the 12th meeting of the economy ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States. As for agribusiness, which is the topic of the current event, the creation of an innovative agribusiness environment and its development in accordance with modern challenges are of exceptional importance.