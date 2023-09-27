Armenians willing to live as per Azerbaijan's laws to be deemed its citizens - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Armenian residents [of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region] willing to live in accordance with Azerbaijan's laws will be regarded as its citizens, the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

“They will be able to use all services, like other citizens of Azerbaijan,” Mehdiyev added.

Previously, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Azerbaijan is committed to the process of reintegrating Armenian residents living on Azerbaijan's territory.

On September 25, 2023, Ramin Mammadov, who is responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, held another meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in Khojaly.

At the meeting, which was held in a constructive atmosphere, satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to solve the issues discussed on September 21 in Yevlakh, in particular, the short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel and restoration of electricity supply.