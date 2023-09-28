Azerbaijan's Shusha State Reserve Department granted new powers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan's Shusha State Reserve Department has been granted new powers, Trend reports.

The meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has made changes to the "Procedure for issuing conclusion on the placement of infrastructure facilities for road transport, including bus stations (terminals), bus stops, car parks, terminals, and other facilities, as well as technical service stations (sections) providing technical maintenance of vehicles, petrol stations, or reconstruction with a change in purpose to another road transport infrastructure facility".

In connection with this issue, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev signed a new decision.

According to the decision, the above conclusion in the city of Shusha will be issued by the Shusha State Reserve Department, while in other territories, it will continue to be issued by the Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as before.

The Legal Department of the ministry has been instructed to submit the new decision to the Ministry of Justice within three days for inclusion in the State Register of Legal Acts.

Shusha State Reserve Department was established following the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on June 22, 2021.