Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal relations reflected in media sphere - head of TurkicWorld platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are at a high level in all areas, the head of the TurkicWorld media platform Rufiz Hafizoglu said during the grand opening of the "Line Art" exhibition held at the Azerbaijani National Museum of Art, Trend reports.

Hafizoglu noted that the current fraternal relations between the two countries in politics, culture, economics are also reflected in the media sphere.

"The TurkicWorld media platform was created in 2021 as a joint project of Trend News Agency and the Albayrak media group, aiming to expand cooperation in the field of international information exchange and introduce news to the global information sphere," he pointed out.

The "Line Art" exhibition is organized by the Turkish Albayrak Group company and Trend News Agency, with the support of TurkicWorld and Alport Baku.

The exposition dedicated to the art of calligraphy presents about thirty works.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until October 15.