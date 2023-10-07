Three gold medals - good result - winner of Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Getting three gold medals is a good result, but there is always room for improvement, gymnast Fidan Gurbanli, who won gold medals in exercises with hoop, ball and ribbon among athletes in the junior age category at the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, told Trend.

"I will try to perform better and better every time. The Baku Championship for me is experience, new knowledge, an opportunity to test my strength," said the young athlete representing the "Zira" Cultural Center.

According to the gold medalist, the awards won are not a reason to relax. “My goal is to move forward, and only forward, towards my athletic goals and dreams,” she added.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on October 5-7.

The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku and Hovsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the "Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the "Zira" Cultural Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in 2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born in 2008-2010).