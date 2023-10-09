Azerbaijan reveals past week's mine quantities detected in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has published a weekly report on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to the information, 67 anti-tank and 31 anti-personnel mines were discovered and neutralized last week. An area of 426.5 hectares was demined.

Moreover, a total of 315 people became victims of mine terror in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation between November 10, 2020, and September 19, 2023.

Of them, 62 people (civilian: 49; military: 13) were killed and 253 (civilian: 101; military: 152) were injured.