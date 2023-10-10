Azerbaijan developing means to ensure energy security in new draft law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Means of ensuring energy security are being determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the new draft law "On Energy", which was discussed today at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the draft law, Azerbaijan 's energy security is ensured by:

- adjusting of obligations on the development and extraction of natural resource deposits that are a source of energy, energy production and storage, imports and exports with the country's future development plans and projected energy demand;

- expansion of energy production from renewable energy sources;

- creation and maintenance of energy resources at the level necessary to ensure energy security;

- ensuring rational use of energy resources and increasing energy efficiency;

- a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority takes measures to ensure energy independence on the basis of these forecasts in accordance with the demand for various types of energy and fuel in the country, as well as in accordance with the energy balance on the basis of short-term and long-term forecasts of energy production.

This law, in accordance with paragraph 11 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, defines the general legal, economic and management basis of activities in the field of energy, as well as mechanisms for ensuring energy security, forming a healthy competitive environment, supporting sustainable economic development, providing consumers with reliable, quality, affordable and safe energy.