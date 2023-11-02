Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency starts mobile registration of business entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) has started mobile registration of business entities operating in the food sector, Trend reports.

According to the agency, its staff perform mobile on-site registration of commercial entities working in the food sector in Baku's administrative-territorial units.

Simultaneously, entrepreneurs are instructed about the regulatory criteria for food safety registration.

Entrepreneurs working at all stages of the food chain must be registered under the Republic of Azerbaijan's "On Food Safety" law.

The process for accepting applications for food safety registration has been digitalized by the agency. Entrepreneurs can apply for state registration online at the AFSA's official website. There is no state registration charge.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel