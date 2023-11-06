Tourist potential here is fantastic - Canadian traveler in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will attract a large number of tourists in a few years, Canadian traveler Eric Abtan told Trend during his trip to Karabakh.

"The mountains, the landscape, the food - I really like everything. The tourist potential here is fantastic. I think that in a few years we will come back here and see a lot of tourists,” Abtan said.

“I also have friends from Azerbaijan living in Canada and Germany who tell me a lot of good things about Azerbaijan. I'll send them the photos from here now. Karabakh is beautiful," he said.

He also noted that the nature of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, as well as the birds he saw, have a unique beauty.

The trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh of the world-famous NomadMania international travel club began on November 4.

The delegation from 26 countries (the US, Canada, Switzerland, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travelers.

