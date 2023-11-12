Kuwaiti coach expresses admiration for conditions created at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The conditions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku are gorgeous, rhythmic gymnastics coach from Kuwait Victoriya Fesyuk told Trend.

Fesyuk, whose pupils participate in the second International Ojag Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, noted that not every country has such opportunities to organize four training grounds and a warm-up hall in one space, and in Azerbaijan the conditions are amazing.

"We are pleased with the way the competitions are organized in Baku, it's nice to be in a beautiful, cozy atmosphere. Six gymnasts from Kuwait participate in the competition. At the moment, three athletes have completed their performances, two of them have received medals," she said.

"The head coach of our national team was present at the last International Ojag Cup in Baku. The first competitions were wonderful, everyone talked about it, so this year we tried to bring more young athletes," she said.

In addition, the coach of the Kuwait national team noted that they will look forward to the next international tournament in Baku.

"There is a competitive spirit here, it's great that there is competition, girls have the opportunity to develop, they see in which direction to grow further," Fesyuk said.

The second International Ojag Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from 13 countries participate in the competitions. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises.

