Success in Middle Corridor to bring changes in transport, logistics - Azerbaijani minister

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. Success in the Middle Corridor issue will bring changes in the sphere of transport and logistics, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference themed "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" has started in Zangilan city.

The minister further stated that the Middle Corridor represents transportation stability and efficiency.

"Over the last two years, geopolitical problems have sharply increased the importance of the Middle Corridor." "Our European partners place a high value on this route," Nabiyev continued.

The conference has started today. It's being held in collaboration with the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee, and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the conference is to facilitate discussions among the government, private, and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel