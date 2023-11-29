US discloses volume of support for mine action programs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Since 1993, the United States has provided over $35 million in support of humanitarian mine action programs in Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Baku said, Trend reports.

"The Embassy attended the 2nd International Workshop on Mine Action in Baku. We express condolences to the family members of the victims and our sympathies to all those who have suffered so much from landmines and unexploded ordnance," the Embassy wrote on its page on X.

The II International Workshop on "Mine action: innovations and best practices" has been held in Baku.

The goal of this workshop was to promote global awareness of Azerbaijan's existing mine problem, to present breakthrough technology in the field of humanitarian de-mining, and to establish international relationships in this area.