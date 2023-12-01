Azerbaijan detects massive malware-infected IP addresses - Electronic Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service has detected around 137,000 IP-addresses infected with malicious applications as a result of research undertaken over the last three months, Trend reports.

Cyberattacks and other malicious acts were carried out using these IP addresses, according to the Electronic Security Service.

Previously, Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSSCIS) issued a bulletin outlining the efforts of government entities to ensure information security.

According to the alert, 322 of the cyber dangers cited were discovered through internal investigations, while 549 were discovered through examinations of occurrences reported by government organizations.

