Azerbaijan starts using domestically built mine clearance vehicles - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan has started using domestically produced demining machines that detect anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, Deputy Director of the Department of Education, International and Public Relations of ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) Farhad Isayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a round table on "Protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and mine victims in Azerbaijan."

Farhad Isayev, speaking on the necessity of public education, stated that awareness-raising events on the dangers of mines are held on a regular basis.

"To date, the relevant ANAMA department has conducted mine awareness activities for 445,232 people and distributed over 150,000 printed materials." "In hazardous areas, a total of 925 warning signs have been installed," Isayev stated.

Will be updated