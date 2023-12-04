Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia participates in charity event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Embassy in Latvia took part in an international charity fair traditionally held in Riga on December 3, the embassy told Trend.

Diplomatic missions accredited in Latvia as well as local institutions were represented at the event organized by the International Women's Club of Riga.

"Azerbaijan's stand at the charity fair presented souvenirs, national costumes reflecting the culture and history of our country, various editions related to Azerbaijan were displayed and distributed. At the same time, Azerbaijani products, tasty dishes of national cuisine and colorful samples of kelaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani women headgear), included by UNESCO in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, were presented," the embassy said.

A video about nature, culture and tourism of Azerbaijan prepared by the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was also demonstrated at the event.

Former Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and other guests visited the Azerbaijani stand, which became one of the most visited and aroused interest at the fair.

