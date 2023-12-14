State Border Service details this year's detainees for border breaches in Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 14 December 2023 20:07 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. This year, 489 people were held for violating the Republic of Azerbaijan's state border, while 10,689 people were jailed for violating the border regime, Trend reports, referring to the State Border Guard Service (SBS).

This was said at a meeting of Azerbaijan's State Border Guard Service (SBS) devoted to the outcomes of service and combat action in 2023.

It was further noted that border guards detained 3,609 people who were wanted at the time, 252 people with forged documents, 4 people with alien documents, and 4 people who attempted to illegally enter the state border through checkpoints.

