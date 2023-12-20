Chairman of Azerbaijani CEC addresses voters on upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has addressed voters, Trend reports.

Panahov, in his statement to journalists, called on all Azerbaijani citizens to take an active part in the presidential election.

He noted that every citizen of Azerbaijan who has the right to vote must participate in elections, regardless of where he lives.

“It makes no difference to us whether a citizen is a member of the military or a prisoner in a correctional facility. What is crucial to us is that he is a voter who must utilize his right to vote,” he added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

