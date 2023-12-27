"In footsteps of President" media tour in Azerbaijan's Aghdam kicks off (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. The "In the footsteps of the President" media tour organized in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district has started, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The media representatives first visited Aghdam's 110/35/10-kilovolt nodal substation ("Aghdam") built by AzerEnerji (largest electrical power producer in Azerbaijan), the opening of which was attended by President Ilham Aliyev.

Director of the Karabakh Regional Electric Network LLC Mirjalal Huseynov told reporters that a 110 kV double-circuit power line was built to the Aghdam 110/35/10-kilovolt nodal substation built by AzerEnerji from the Agdam-1 substation at a distance of 10 kilometers, and a 24-core fiber-optic cable line was installed above it inside the lightning protection cable.

"The construction of this substation on the border of Aghdam and Khojaly is of special significance. By connecting Khojaly, Asgaran, Khojavand, Aghdara, along with some villages in the district, to the country's energy system, the Aghdam Nodal Substation as a backup power source also ensures the reliability of the region's power supply. For this purpose, the substation has also installed spare sockets," Mirjalal Huseynov said.

He noted that in connection with the restoration of sovereignty in the region, in the near future a 110-kilovolt transmission line will be laid from "Aghdam" hub substation in Khankendi, which will be connected to 110/35/10-kilovolt substations "Shusha" and "Fuzuli". Thus, two-way power supply will be ensured. At the same time, the Aghdam substation will also provide 35-kilovolt power supply to Khojaly, Asgaran and other villages and settlements.

Huseynov also mentioned that the newly built Substation Control Center accommodates digital closed switchgears of 35 and 10 kV capacity. Along with this, the center is provided with emergency automation, microprocessor-based relay protection device, automatic control panels, constant and alternating current devices. A SCADA microsystem corresponding to modern requirements has been created at the substation, which is synchronized with the central SCADA system of AzerEnerji.