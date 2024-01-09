Azerbaijan's prosecutor general names preliminary cause of fire in Republican Perinatal Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The fire outbreak in the Republican Perinatal Center in Baku is related to electricity, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

“According to preliminary data, the children who died in the fire received burns. After the examination, it will become clear whether the causes of their death are the result of burns or suffocation,” Aliyev noted.

The fire occurred at the Republican Perinatal Center located on Yusif Safarov Street in the Khatai district of Baku. As a result of the fire, three people were hospitalized in the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center due to smoke inhalation.

They received necessary medical services, and their condition is stable; they are planned to be discharged for outpatient treatment.

In the Republican Perinatal Center's neonatal intensive care unit, the bodies of four infants undergoing treatment were found.

The Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case under Articles 225.3 (Violation of fire safety rules resulting in the unintentional death of two or more persons) and 314.3 (Negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel