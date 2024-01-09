Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General touches on fire outbreak at Perinatal Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The fire broke out at the Perinatal Center at around 03:05 AM (UTC +04:00). Seven minutes later, a doctor on duty entered the room and reported the fire outbreak to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, said Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Trend reports.

Aliyev noted that brigades of firefighters were immediately sent to the incident site.

"The fire was quickly contained, preventing it from spreading to other departments of the medical complex. Unfortunately, the lives of four infants could not be saved. They were in neonatal incubators at the intensive care unit," he said.

A fire broke out at Baku's Republican Perinatal Center on the night of January 8. The center is located on Yusif Safarov Street in Baku's Khatai district. Three patients were hospitalized in the Clinic Medical Center's toxicology department as a result of smoke poisoning caused by the incident. Their condition was determined to be stable after they received the necessary medical care. It is planned to send them home for outpatient care. Four children treated in the center's newborn intensive care unit were found dead.

The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case under Articles 225.3 (violation of fire safety rules resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence) and 314.3 (negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

