US Embassy offers condolences, following deadly fire outbreak in Baku perinatal center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has expressed condolences, following the fire breakout in the Perinatal Center in Baku, Trend reports.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the four young children who lost their lives in the fire today at the Republican Perinatal Center. We wish those who suffered related injuries a fast recovery," the embassy wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

A fire broke out at Baku's Republican Perinatal Center on the night of January 8. The center is located on Yusif Safarov Street in Baku's Khatai district. Three patients were hospitalized in the Clinic Medical Center's toxicology department as a result of smoke poisoning caused by the incident.

Their condition was determined to be stable after they received the necessary medical care. It is planned to send them home for outpatient care. Four children treated in the center's newborn intensive care unit were found dead.

The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case under Articles 225.3 (violation of fire safety rules resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence) and 314.3 (negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.