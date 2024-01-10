Azerbaijani citizens to be able to acquire entry visa to Iraq at border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to acquire entry visas at the border checkpoints of Iraq while traveling to the country, said the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Iraq Nasir Mammadov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that the relevant order was signed by the Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari.

"We express our gratitude to the Prime Minister, Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs of Iraq," said Mammadov in his post.

