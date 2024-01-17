Imarat complex - crucial for Azerbaijan's collective memory, says Italian expert (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 17. Imarat complex is crucial for Azerbaijan's collective memory, Italian expert on restoration and post-war international scenarios Alessandro Bianchi said during an inspection of the restoration work at the Imarat complex in Aghdam, Trend reports.

"After the occupation, Armenians used this place as a stable for animals, such as pigs, cows, etc., and emptied all the cemeteries. When we arrived here, shortly after the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories, we found a destroyed monument, desecrated and misused. Now the task is to restore this complex, which is very important for Azerbaijan's collective memory," he noted.

According to him, the restoration work at the Imarat complex is divided into two main parts.

"The first part involves restoration, i.e., the physical reconstruction of the building. The complex consists of two main buildings and five mausoleums. The second part of the work involves the restoration of the cemetery, which was completely destroyed," the expert emphasized.

Bianchi mentioned that most of the tombstones were moved during the period of occupation, and information about the distribution of burials was lost.

One of the historical and architectural monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism in the Aghdam district is the palace of the founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panahali Khan. This historical and architectural monument, dating back to the 18th century, unlike common Khanate palaces in Azerbaijan, represents an example of luxurious housing.

The palace of Panahali Khan, like other cultural, historical and religious monuments located in the occupied territories, was desecrated by the invaders and subjected to vandalism.

According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, work began on the restoration of the Imarat complex, where the palace of Panahali Khan was located. On October 4, 2022, the head of state was presented with a concept for the restoration of the complex prepared by foreign specialists, and the corresponding work commenced.

According to the concept, the complex will include the Panahali Khan Palace, tombs, and the Karabakh Horse Park. After restoration, the Khan's palace will function as an interactive museum.