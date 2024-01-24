Azerbaijani TABIB reveals health status of explosion victims at Shirvan city's plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Victims of the explosion at the Araz plant in Azerbaijan's Shirvan city hospitalized with various injuries in the emergency department of the Central Hospital of Shirvan received the necessary medical care and were sent home for outpatient treatment, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) told Trend.

The explosion at the Araz plant, operating within the system of the Ministry of Defense Industry, took place on January 23.

According to the Shirvan city prosecutor's office, an investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

The prosecuting authorities are inspecting the scene and carrying out other necessary procedural actions.

Supposedly, the incident occurred in one of the plant's workshops, presumably due to the detonation of a 120-mm projectile struck by a hammer.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel