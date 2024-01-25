Military units run new training terms (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the Azerbaijan Army's Chief of General Staff and First Deputy Minister of Defense, inspects the preparations for the next training season, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense.

Citing reports, military forces undertake drill evaluations during the preparation process, units and training camps strengthen their material-technical and educational bases, and combat equipment, weaponry, and supply availability are verified.

Colonel General Valiyev inquired about the progress of the warrant officer training course.

It was informed that the main focus of the classes was on increasing the knowledge and skills of the cadets and teaching the rules of proper operation and effective use of modern weapons, equipment, and other combat means that are in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

Colonel General Valiyev met with the servicemen of the military units. He highly evaluated their combat and moral-psychological readiness and wished the military personnel success in the new training period.

The Chief of the General Staff delivered the requirements and instructions of the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the personnel regarding the start of the new training period, who instructed on the effective organization of measures on combat and physical training as well as on further increasing the professionalism of servicemen.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel