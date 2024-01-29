Elnur Soltanov appointed Chief Executive Officer of COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Elnur Soltanov appointed Chief Executive Officer of COP29 for Azerbaijan, the COP29 page on the social network X says, Trend reports.

In 2004-2009, Elnur Soltanov was engaged in teaching activities at Texas Tech University, Slippery Rock University and Truman State University. In 2000–2003, he worked as a research fellow at the Center for Eurasian Strategic Studies in Turkey, and in 2003–2009, he was a graduate student at the Faculty of Political Science at Texas Tech University in the USA.

In 2009-2018, Elnur Soltanov worked as a senior lecturer at ADA University, director of the Caspian Center for Energy and Environment, and dean of the Faculty of Public and International Relations. Since 2018 he has been Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.