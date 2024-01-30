Numerous job opportunities to emerge in Azerbaijan's Khankendi by February-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. About 40 new workplaces are planned to be created in Khankendi by the end of February, said the Head of State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Matin Eynullayev during the briefing on the activity of the structure in 2023 and upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

The head of the service highlighted plans to reestablish two gas stations, one mobile operator, one market, one trucking service, one hair salon, and one pharmacy in Khankendi.

"The initial focus pertains to life-sustaining industries. The second objective is to expedite construction and rehabilitation efforts, secure the supply of raw materials, and decrease the cost of operations in the region by revitalizing enterprises engaged in the production and processing of construction materials. Currently, two concrete and three marble and stone-granite workshops have been identified as operators, with contracts in the process of being finalized. The goal is to restart the operations of these enterprises and generate over 50 workplaces by the end of March," he added.

The grandiose victory in the Second Karabakh War and the successful outcomes of 24-hour local anti-terror measures laid the foundation for the 'Great Return' state program to Azerbaijani territories, which Armenia had occupied for over 30 years.

