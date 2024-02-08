New footage of local anti-terrorist activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh spreads (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. New footage shot during local anti-terrorist measures undertaken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against separatists in Karabakh on September 19–20, 2023, has been spread, Trend reports.

The video was broadcast on Azerbaijan's ITV channel.

The footage shows the Azerbaijani servicemen's bravery as well as their professionalism and coordination.

To implement the terms of the Trilateral Statement, prevent extensive provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and remove Armenian armed units from Azerbaijani territories, dismantle their military infrastructure, guarantee the safety of the returning civilian population to the liberated areas, as well as civil servants engaged in reconstruction efforts and Azerbaijani military personnel, and restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures commenced in the region on September 19, 2023, concluding on September 20 at 1 PM local time.

