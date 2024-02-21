Azerbaijan calculates multistory structures under development in Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. A total of 38 multi-storey buildings are under construction in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev said during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.

According to him, 527 families (about 2,000 people) have already settled in Fuzuli.

"In the coming months, this number will reach 846 families. People who move there are provided with work," he noted. "The projects being implemented in Karabakh are historical events. It is a great honor to invest in the work that is being done in these territories. The rich water resources of the territories play an important role in the country's industry and agriculture."

"However, the situation in the Sarsang reservoir [which was occupied by Armenia for over 30 years] is rather heavy due to neglect. Untreated wastewater discharges into rivers and deforestation caused an environmental disaster," added the official.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Aghdara district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

