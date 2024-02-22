Martyrs' children visit flight training center (PHOTO)

An excursion was organized for the children and family members of the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War at the Flight Training Center under the National Aviation Academy. Twenty children of martyrs participated in the excursion, during which the guests had the opportunity to observe firsthand the preparation process for flights performed by AZAL pilots.

The event was a collaboration between Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, and the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population. The primary goal of the gathering was to ensure the effective organization of leisure activities and facilitate the integration of the children and family members of the martyrs into society.

During the excursion, the children and family members of the heroes who lost their lives in the Second Karabakh War received detailed information about the Flight Training Center's capabilities. Participants were introduced to flight simulators, observed the training process of AZAL pilots on simulators, and experienced how flights are conducted on the aircraft.

Established in 2010, the Flight Training Center includes Theoretical and Practical Training Departments. The center is equipped with flight simulators for various aircraft models such as Airbus A319/320, Boeing 757/767, ATR-42/72, Embraer 190, Cessna 172S, as well as MI-8AMT helicopters.

To view the video of the excursion, kindly follow https://youtu.be/1J4XQFaEr_4