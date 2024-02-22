Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss further co-op in social sphere (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed issues of further cooperation in the social sphere, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Minister Sahil Babayev met with the World Bank delegation.

During the meeting, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev informed that a successful experience of cooperation has been formed between the Ministry and the World Bank over the past period. The achievements of reforms carried out in the social sphere in the country and steps taken towards the expansion of active employment programs were brought to attention.

In addition, the importance of joint projects with the World Bank in the process of social reforms and expansion of employment programs was noted.

During the meeting, the positive results of cooperation in recent years in developing a new employment strategy, improving the disability assessment system, strengthening capacity in the field of adoption and other areas were also noted.

The meeting discussed the current agenda of cooperation, as well as the work on the implementation of the employment support project, and issues of further cooperation in the field of labor, employment, and social protection.

To note, Azerbaijan and the World Bank have been cooperating for more than 30 years. The organization has supported 56 private sector development projects worth more than $500 million, resulting in the creation of about 4,000 jobs.

