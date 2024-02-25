Chinese gymnast wins men's individual trampoline program in World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Athlete Zisai Wang from China has taken first place in the individual trampoline jumping program at the World Cup in Baku with a 62.160 points result, Trend reports.

Langyu Yan, representing China, secures second place with a score of 61.990 points. Meanwhile, Ivan Litvinovich, competing as a neutral athlete, clinches third position with 60.440 points.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Seljan Mahsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel