Assessment of damage caused to nature in Azerbaijan's liberated territories ongoing - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The damage caused to nature in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation is being assessed, Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev told reporters during his visit to the Mother's Cry monument of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is carrying out large-scale works in the liberated territories. Works are underway regarding various water projects, installation of relevant hydrological, radiological stations, reforestation works, geodetic and cartographic works, etc.," he said.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

