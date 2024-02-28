Azerbaijan reveals extent of countrywide drinking water losses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28​. Azerbaijan's drinking water losses amounted to 39 percent last year, Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov said at public hearings on "Water management of the country: problems and new challenges" in the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, water losses in irrigation systems amount to more than 50 percent.

"Over the past four years, we have reduced drinking water losses from 44 to 39 percent. However, the ideal figure for drinking water systems in the world is less than 10 percent. We aim to reduce our drinking water losses to 20 percent over the next 10 years, and by 2050 bring it below 10 percent,” the official added.

Notably, the hearings, co-organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology and the Committee on Agrarian Policy, are attended by representatives from relevant state entities, non-governmental organizations, professionals in this sector, and other interested parties.

