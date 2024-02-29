Khankendi-Baku ultramarathon started

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. An ultramarathon from Khankendi city to Baku has started in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Participants of the ultramarathon will cover a distance of 360 kilometers and reach the finish line in Baku.

The ultramarathoners will go through stages: Khankendi-Yevlakh (83 kilometers), Yevlakh-Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar-Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70 kilometers), and Gobustan-Baku (55 kilometers), arriving in Baku on March 4.

A total of 64 athletes are participating in the ultramarathon. The winners of each stage will be awarded individually. And the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main prize.