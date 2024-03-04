Heydar Aliyev Center hosts concert of famous Cuban jazzman (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A concert of the globally renowned Cuban jazzman Alfredo Rodríguez with his trio took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on March 3, Trend reports.

Rodríguez's jazz-inspired performance included frenetic improvisations and dances for the audience.



Rodríguez, a renowned jazz pianist and Grammy Award contender, received praise for his fascinating jazz improvisations at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland in 2006.



In 2009, the artist moved to the United States, the birthplace of jazz, and established himself as a renowned character in the genre. Since then, he's demonstrated his limitless brilliance on some of the world's most prominent venues.



Rodríguez and his group performed at the V International Baku Summer Jazz Days at the Heydar Aliyev Center on their globe tour in July 2023. Their performance was memorable for its compelling moments, which included the musicians dancing with the audience.

