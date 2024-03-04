Nar was awarded for projects dedicated to expanding its infrastructure in Karabakh

Nar, which offers affordable prices to its customers, received the Azerbaijan Business award “For contributing to the revival of Karabakh". This award was granted for Nar’s efforts in the direction of expanding its sales and network infrastructure in the liberated lands and unwavering support to projects in the name of reintegration of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

So far, Nar has successfully installed and put into operation more than 100 base stations in the Karabakh economic zone, ensuring that its customers in Shusha, Khankendi, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Lachin, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Tartar and Aghdam benefit from reliable network coverage. Nar also supported a historic football match between "Qarabag" and MOIK Baku teams, which took place in Khankendi stadium in December of 2023. It should be noted that Nar was the first mobile operator to introduce a sales and service store in the city of Lachin.

“Expanding our infrastructure in Karabakh is the priority task. We will continue supporting projects dedicated to the revival of the liberated lands, so that everyone can access our excellent services at the most affordable price. This approach is what makes us closest to you”, – CEO of Nar Qunnar Pahnke stated at the award ceremony.

Committed to further strengthening its network infrastructure in 2024, Nar envisages continuing construction of its base stations and sales and service stores in Karabakh.

Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.