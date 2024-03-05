Azerbaijan getting off work on Kondalanchay reservoir in liberated Fuzuli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Kondalanchay reservoir, located in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district, is 99 percent constructed, representative of the State Agency of Water Resources Dilgam Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He noted that technical work related to the construction of reservoirs on the Hakari and Bargushad rivers is also nearing completion.

According to him, 65 percent of the work on the Zabukhchay reservoir has been done, and the project will be completed by the end of the year. Sarsang, the second largest reservoir, is currently being repaired and restored," Shafiyev noted.



Following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation, large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts were begun.



New drinking water supply networks were inaugurated in Lachin last year as part of the efforts to rehabilitate the water infrastructure in the freed regions. The Zarislichay pumping station and central reservoir were completed to provide Shusha's uninterrupted drinking water supply.

